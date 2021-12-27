Candace Owens Claims Trump Too ‘Old’ to Look Up Anti-Vaxx Info; Promotes Quack Drug Instead

Candace Owens is tripling down on her anti-vaccine stance and instructing people to take a fake medical supplement as the conservative firebrand deals with the fallout from her interview with former President Donald Trump.

The interview made waves in the past week as political observers watched Trump push back on Owens’ talking points by telling her that fewer people are dying by getting inoculated for Covid. Owens has responded by pushing back on her interview’s media coverage, saying she’ll never get vaccinated, and having an online slugfest with Meghan McCain.

On Thursday, Owens sent out an Instagram video where she took more shots at McCain before turning to Trump and claiming that his pro-vaccine comments are because he’s too “old” to be Internet-savvy enough to look up alternative information.

“People oftentimes forget that, like, how old Trump is,” she said. “He comes from a generation — I’ve seen other people that are older have the exact same perspective. Like, they came from a time before TV, before the Internet, before being able to conduct their independent research. And everything that they read in a newspaper that was pitched to them, they believed that that was a reality.”

Owens went on by saying attributing Trump’ vaccine stance to his consumption of news from the “mainstream media,” and that he doesn’t spend enough time on the Internet looking at research from “obscure websites.” She used most of the video to rail against “Big Pharma,” but in the last minute, Owens was asked for her opinion on colloidal silver.

“I take colloidal silver every single day,” Owens said. “I love colloidal silver. That is a great one. That is another one that people probably know nothing about.”

As The Daily Beast points out, health officials have placed a great deal of scrutiniy on colloidal silver and its supposed capacity as a health supplement. Research suggests that colloidal silver offers no appreciable benefit for fighting diseases, but it is known to have side-effects like argyria – a condition that can discolor a person’s skin to a bluish-gray color, sometimes permanently.

Owens also endorsed colloidal silver in a follow-up comment:

