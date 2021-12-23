Trump Draws Praise From Surprised Critics for Defending Vaccines to Candace Owens: ‘Didn’t Think I’d Ever Say This…’

Former President Donald Trump got a lot of people chatting when he defended Covid-19 vaccines during an interview with Daily Wire host Candace Owens.

There has been a great deal of commotion about Trump’s vaccine stance lately, ever since he and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly announced that they’ve been fully vaccinated and boosted for the coronavirus. Trump chastised his supporters for booing him when he announced his third jab last weekend, but he took his defense of vaccines up a notch when he touted their efficacy to Owens in their wide-range conversation.

After Trump and Owen delved into multiple January 6th conspiracy theories, Trump began to brag about the development of vaccines under his watch, but Owens interjected “yet more people have died under Covid this year.” Owens tried to springboard off of this to attack President Joe Biden, but Trump stayed on message and reiterated that “the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get [Covid], it’s a very minor form. People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

Trump has maintained his opposition for vaccine mandates, but since his more openly pro-vaccine stance comes while public officials are warning about the spread of Omicron, his remarks have drawn a positive reception in several corners. Biden already gave Trump props on this account, and as for other reactors, some of them were critics of the former president who found themselves shocked at commending him, yet here they are:

Didn’t think I’d ever say this but good for Trump. Candace Owens is trying to get him to denounce vaccine mandates and he just brushes past that and talks about how great the vaccines are. https://t.co/EOfyVvp2dO — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) December 23, 2021

this motherf***er tried to overturn an election and here I am attaboying him. but yes, good job Donald. https://t.co/yuuw9ibi6N — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) December 23, 2021

Candace Owens tries to insinuate the COVID vaccine doesn’t work by saying more people have died under Biden than under Trump. Trump points out that the people still going to the hospital and dying are almost all unvaccinated. Based. 💯 https://t.co/26szxjpP3e — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 23, 2021

Significant…. Trump is becoming a very powerful, and very unlikely, voice in persuading America’s anti-vaxxers & vaccine sceptics to get jabbed. Most of them are his supporters. https://t.co/hVeRiWYmLr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 23, 2021

Trump comes out the better person here, he’s not only vaccinated he’s boostered up too. https://t.co/hgcFZAWIKa — Wale Gates🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) December 23, 2021

“The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected,” Trump said. “Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it’s a very minor form.” https://t.co/V6MeE2b6ww — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) December 23, 2021

I wonder if Trump’s reading polls that show his would-be replacements – DeSantis etc – have gotten offside even with Republicans by their anti-vax sabotage https://t.co/2iWj6e6B6K — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 23, 2021

Listen to Trump https://t.co/6SS3sQEgvH — Ben Zand (@BenjaminZand) December 23, 2021

what the hell was in that booster shot?! — Marc Nichol (@CurselessinNEO) December 23, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com