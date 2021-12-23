Trump Draws Praise From Surprised Critics for Defending Vaccines to Candace Owens: ‘Didn’t Think I’d Ever Say This…’

By Ken MeyerDec 23rd, 2021, 9:29 am
 

Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump got a lot of people chatting when he defended Covid-19 vaccines during an interview with Daily Wire host Candace Owens.

There has been a great deal of commotion about Trump’s vaccine stance lately, ever since he and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly announced that they’ve been fully vaccinated and boosted for the coronavirus. Trump chastised his supporters for booing him when he announced his third jab last weekend, but he took his defense of vaccines up a notch when he touted their efficacy to Owens in their wide-range conversation.

After Trump and Owen delved into multiple January 6th conspiracy theories, Trump began to brag about the development of vaccines under his watch, but Owens interjected “yet more people have died under Covid this year.” Owens tried to springboard off of this to attack President Joe Biden, but Trump stayed on message and reiterated that “the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get [Covid], it’s a very minor form. People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

Trump has maintained his opposition for vaccine mandates, but since his more openly pro-vaccine stance comes while public officials are warning about the spread of Omicron, his remarks have drawn a positive reception in several corners. Biden already gave Trump props on this account, and as for other reactors, some of them were critics of the former president who found themselves shocked at commending him, yet here they are:

