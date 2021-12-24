‘Get F**ked’: Meghan McCain, Candace Owens Have Knock-Down Drag-Out Vax and Trump Fight

In an interview Christmas week, ex-president Donald Trump pushed back on MAGA commentator Candace Owens over her stance on vaccines and sparked several wars in the process, including one between Owens and former The View co-host Meghan McCain.

It started when McCain commented on the now extremely viral moment from that interview, with McCain offering Trump credit where due.

Trump schooling Candace Owens with facts and logic regarding getting the vaccine is really a sight to behold. Credit where credit is due and I hate the guy. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 23, 2021

That tweeted prompted a very merry quote tweet from Owens.

Hey Meghan— did you know that the overwhelming majority of people dying and/or being hospitalized from Covid-19 are clinically obese?

People like you love the vaccine because it allows you to pretend that you care about health.

People like me see right through that bullshit. https://t.co/fbtt2OVCJj — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 24, 2021

And in turn, McCain made an effort to include Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro.

The two then had some conversation on the subject.

Why don’t you come get this medical paper which correlates clinical obesity to a 113% higher chance of hospitalization, 74% higher chance of ICU admission, and a 48% higher chance of death. “But muh vaccine!!!”https://t.co/GhtK7CtaDU https://t.co/2qrPnvU8zY — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 24, 2021

Lol, I know it stings having your golden God, Trump, call you out on your anti vaxxer bullshit. https://t.co/UoR8t1v0BJ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 24, 2021

You so clearly did not watch the interview and are just reading headlines. 😂😂

What exactly did I say that was “anti-vax” in the interview, Meg? Also “golden God”?

What is up with these pre-school comebacks? 🤡🤡 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 24, 2021

Your post-trump pro-vaccine interview spiral has been really fun for all of us to watch. https://t.co/ACxJoKCPll — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 24, 2021

Eventually it led to Owens kindly inviting McCain onto her show for a warm chat.

You are slipping into utter irrelevancy and its sad to watch.

Do you want to come on my show, Meg? Just say the word and I'll have my producers reach out. https://t.co/fN79TylqtF — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 24, 2021

That way, you can actually be in an episode as opposed to spending your full day tweeting about it. @MeghanMcCain — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 24, 2021

Which McCain politely declined.

Coming from the woman who did an entire IG Live tonight talking at LENGTH about how obese I am as opposed to addressing the fact that her hero fact-checked her. You spread misinformation about the safety of vaccines. You're a danger to public health. Get fucked. https://t.co/GDwX9JgdOK — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 24, 2021

Owens believed that some of the details in McCain’s response may have been unclear.

Um…An entire IG live about YOU? Have you lost your mind? Try—I told people I was running late to my live because I was responding to your fake health concerns on Twitter. I then proceeded to do “an entire IG live” regarding Guardasil, DTap and Hep B vaccines, as planned. https://t.co/wQJUgHm9BP — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 24, 2021

And she also had some feedback as to the phrasing.

Also, “get fucked”.

Really, Meghan? So gutter and trashy. https://t.co/wQJUgHm9BP — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 24, 2021

Right?! A 37 year old mother screaming “get fucked” is just beyond classless. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 24, 2021

McCain wrapped up shortly thereafter with a holiday tweet.

And with that, Merry Christmas to you all! Enjoy what is really important in this crazy world – family, loved ones, good health, etc. Xo pic.twitter.com/cBAfoqSacs — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 24, 2021

After Trump’s comments went viral, Owens went on offense on Twitter, arguing with headlines and doubling down on her vaccine stance that was too far for even Trump.

Some folks did take her side against the ex-president, though. It’s just that kind of Christmas, I guess.

