‘Get F**ked’: Meghan McCain, Candace Owens Have Knock-Down Drag-Out Vax and Trump Fight

By Caleb HoweDec 24th, 2021, 10:52 am
 

Meghan McCain and Candace Owens Fight on Twitter

In an interview Christmas week, ex-president Donald Trump pushed back on MAGA commentator Candace Owens over her stance on vaccines and sparked several wars in the process, including one between Owens and former The View co-host Meghan McCain.

It started when McCain commented on the now extremely viral moment from that interview, with McCain offering Trump credit where due.

That tweeted prompted a very merry quote tweet from Owens.

And in turn, McCain made an effort to include Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro.

The two then had some conversation on the subject.

Eventually it led to Owens kindly inviting McCain onto her show for a warm chat.

Which McCain politely declined.

Owens believed that some of the details in McCain’s response may have been unclear.

And she also had some feedback as to the phrasing.

McCain wrapped up shortly thereafter with a holiday tweet.

After Trump’s comments went viral, Owens went on offense on Twitter, arguing with headlines and doubling down on her vaccine stance that was too far for even Trump.

Some folks did take her side against the ex-president, though. It’s just that kind of Christmas, I guess.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: