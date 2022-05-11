Candace Owens Implies Bill Gates Is Behind Baby Formula Shortage – After He Started Covid Pandemic

Candace Owens implied Bill Gates is behind the nationwide shortage of baby formula on Wednesday.

She also floated a theory the billionaire Microsoft co-founder was behind the Covid-19 pandemic and the vaccines.

John Rich, of the country music duo Big & Rich, shared a CNBC article reporting a firm owned by Gates is “targeting infant nutrition by attempting to reproduce mother’s breast milk in a lab.”

Rich commented: “Bill Gates is heavily invested in lab produced breast milk? And now we have a baby formula shortage? Uh…ok…anyone gonna cover this story?”

Owens shared her take on the story through a retweet.

“Doesn’t Bill Gates just have the best luck?” she asked her followers. “Just like with the COVID vaccine— he makes an investment, and then suddenly there is a pandemic or shortage and everyone must line up for his product. Of course he’s invested in lab produced breast milk!”

There is no evidence Gates or anyone he is affiliated with is behind a nationwide shortage of formula for infants.

Time reported the shortage has been caused by a number of factors, including the temporary closure of a factory which produces infant formula:

In the past few months a number of factors have piled pressure on national and global supply chains. These include staff shortages due to COVID-19, increased demand for many products and services following the easing of lockdown restrictions, the war in Ukraine and related international sanctions, and shortages of some commodities. But the shortage of baby formula was exacerbated when Abbott—producer of top U.S. brand Similac—shut a major factory in Michigan and issued three product recalls in February over contamination concerns. According to the Food and Drug Administration, four babies fell sick, including two who died, after being fed formula produced in the factory.

