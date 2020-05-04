comScore

Carnival Cruise Line Announces Plan to Resume Cruises in August, Unleashing Confusion on Twitter 

By Leia IdlibyMay 4th, 2020, 11:27 am

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that they will resume cruises again on August 1, but their plan has prompted anger and confusion among Twitter users wondering why.

“We are taking a measured approach, focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests,” the company said in a statement. “We will use this additional time to continue to engage experts, government officials and stakeholders on additional protocols and procedures to protect the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve.”

The cruise line has scheduled for eight ships to leave from Miami, Port Canaveral, and Galveston, continuing operations that were canceled in June because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC had also announced a “no sail” order to all cruise ships due to outbreaks that quarantined passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise in Japan. Several cruise lines faced similarly bad outbreaks during the pandemic, prompting Twitter users to question Carnival Cruise’s quick reopening:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: