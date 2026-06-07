MAGA Mark Levin Questions Why Trump Is ‘Turning’ on Israel

Fox News host Mark Levin questioned why President Donald Trump was “turning” on Israel by reportedly telling Benjamin Netanyahu by phone on Sunday not to retaliate against Iran.

Levin is a staunch supporter of Israel who has pushed for aggressive U.S. actions against Iran.

He was highly critical of Trump’s leaked phone call this week where the president berated Netanyahu over Israel’s threats to resume airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, which is exactly what Netanyahu did.

Sunday’s Iranian strikes against Israel was in direct response to its hits on Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Trump told Axios reporter Barak Ravid after Iran shot waves of ballistic missiles toward Israel on Sunday, “I am going to call Netanyahu right now and tell him not to strike back.”

Ravid shared more quotes from his phone call with Trump saying, “The Iranian missile fire didn’t hit anyone. I hope Israel doesn’t respond. If Bibi attacks them back, it’ll just drag on like it has for the past 47 years, or the past 3,000 years.’”

“Trump added: ‘We’re very close to a final deal with Iran. It’ll be a good deal. I don’t want it to blow up because of what’s happening now,'” Ravid wrote on X.

🚨🚨More quotes from my phone call with president Trump: “The Iranian strikes didn’t hurt anybody. Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate. If Bibi strikes them back it’s just gonna keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3000 years"

🚨🚨Trump added: "We are very close… https://t.co/zesy2EF0Qi — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) June 7, 2026

Trump also told Fox News’s Trey Yingst by phone, “What I would suggest to Iran, you’ve shot your missiles. That’s enough. Get back to the table and make a deal.”

Levin, a staunch zionist who has called Trump “The First Jewish President” due to his close ties with Netanyahu, appeared to view Trump’s desire for Bibi to hold fire as a betrayal.

“Why are we turning on Israel and Netanyahu tonight? Wow,” Levin posted.

Why are we turning on Israel and Netanyahu tonight? Wow. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 7, 2026

Levin also shared a clip on Sunday of Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously stating, “Only stupid countries don’t shoot back when you’re shot at.” That answer initially justified the U.S. military’s retaliation against Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz following strikes on U.S. Navy destroyers.

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