Trump Rages at ‘CROOKED’ California Vote After Spencer Pratt Falls Behind in LA Race

President Donald Trump lashed out at California’s “CROOKED” vote-counting process again Sunday night as news broke that Republican candidate Spencer Pratt slipped into third place in the race for Los Angeles mayor race.

In a late-night post on Truth Social, Trump alleged without providing evidence that Pratt and other Republican candidates were being unfairly treated as additional ballots were counted in the state:

Has anybody been watching the CROOKED Election going on in California. Two great Republican Candidates are being cheated, and so is America, which if the Dumocrats are able to fulfill their mission, great trouble and consternation will follow. Watch this “Election” closely!!! President DJT

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office fired back:

There isn’t a bigger sore loser in the country. Back to bed grandpa! pic.twitter.com/ROIcMTMrJ4 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) June 8, 2026

Trump’s outburst came as updated results showed Pratt, a registered Republican who has received Trump’s backing, falling behind City Council member Nithya Raman, a progressive Democrat who had been trailing him, in the contest to advance to November’s runoff election.

On Monday morning, after Decision Desk HQ called Raman the projected winner of the 2nd spot, Trump posted, “No way this could have happened. Rigged Election!”

Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, a Democrat, led the field with 34.7% of the vote. Raman moved into second place with 27.1%, edging ahead of Pratt on 26.7% – a difference of only 3,113 votes.

California’s top-two primary system sends the two highest vote-getters to the general election regardless of party affiliation.

Trump’s social media broadside also landed just hours after he stormed out of an interview after a tense confrontation with NBC’s Kristen Welker during a pre-recorded sitdown for Meet the Press.

Asked by Welker repeatedly to provide evidence for his repeated claims that elections in California were being rigged, Trump instead turned on the network and the media.

“They’re crooked just like you’re crooked, your press is crooked. And Meet the Press is crooked,” Trump told Welker.

When Welker challenged his allegations, Trump escalated: “You’re a one-sided crooked network. Sorry. Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough.”

The president then ended the interview early.

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