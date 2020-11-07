President Donald Trump was at his golf course in Virginia — where he was greeted by Biden-Harris and “Good Riddance” signs — when Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election by CNN.
Pool reports told the story of Trump’s morning. After his morning tweetstorm, Trump headed for an undisclosed location, which eventually became clear to the press who travel with him:
Date: November 7, 2020 at 10:41:33 AM EST
Subject: In-town pool report #3- motorcade arrived Trump golf club
After uneventful ride, motorcade arrived at 10:39 am at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling VA. Pool vans peeled off, heading to hold location.
Sign holder en route, near club: Good Riddance
Passerby gave motorcade a thumbs down.
More Biden Harris signs than Trump/MAGA signs. In one instance, Biden and Trump fans stood right next to each other, peaceably.
—
Linda Feldmann
Washington Bureau Chief
The Christian Science Monitor
Cameras captured Trump’s journey. He looked weary as he departed The White House.
They also captured the signs Trump encountered on the way to and upon arriving at the golf course.
The “Good Riddance” sign is above.
Trump has released a statement making clear he does not intend to concede to President Elect Joe Biden.
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]