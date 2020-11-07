President Donald Trump was at his golf course in Virginia — where he was greeted by Biden-Harris and “Good Riddance” signs — when Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election by CNN.

Pool reports told the story of Trump’s morning. After his morning tweetstorm, Trump headed for an undisclosed location, which eventually became clear to the press who travel with him:

Date: November 7, 2020 at 10:41:33 AM EST

Subject: In-town pool report #3- motorcade arrived Trump golf club After uneventful ride, motorcade arrived at 10:39 am at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling VA. Pool vans peeled off, heading to hold location. Sign holder en route, near club: Good Riddance

Passerby gave motorcade a thumbs down.

More Biden Harris signs than Trump/MAGA signs. In one instance, Biden and Trump fans stood right next to each other, peaceably. —

Linda Feldmann

Washington Bureau Chief

The Christian Science Monitor

Cameras captured Trump’s journey. He looked weary as he departed The White House.

They also captured the signs Trump encountered on the way to and upon arriving at the golf course.

The “Good Riddance” sign is above.

Trump has released a statement making clear he does not intend to concede to President Elect Joe Biden.

