After Tweetstorm of Election Lies Gets Hidden By Twitter, Trump Announces ‘Big Press Conference’ in Philadelphia

After a morning spent posting falsehoods about the election that were then hidden by Twitter, President Donald Trump announced a “big press conference” in Philadelphia Saturday morning.

Trump started his day firing off a series of tweets that contained claims that have been widely debunked, even by Fox News reporters.

In fairly short order, Twitter hid the tweets with a message that said “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

But as he is still president, Trump has other methods of getting out his message. After those tweets were hidden, Trump posted a message that read “Big press conference today in Philadelphia at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — 11:30am!”

Big press conference today in Philadelphia at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — 11:30am! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Trump also deleted a handful of other attempts at tweeting the same message.

Trump’s public schedule for Saturday, published Friday night, read “THE PRESIDENT has no public events scheduled.”

But several pool reports prior to Trump’s latest tweet indicated the press was assembled for transport to an unknown destination.

Date: November 7, 2020 at 9:22:27 AM EST

Subject: In-town pool report #1- pool waiting in motorcade Pool has been covid-tested and is now waiting in motorcade on WH south driveway, destination unannounced. The weather is spectacular – 57 degrees, will hit 70s by early afternoon, not a cloud in the sky. —

Linda Feldmann

Washington Bureau Chief Date: November 7, 2020 at 9:59:31 AM EST

Subject: In-town pool report #2 – WH departure Motorcade departed WH at 9:56. Destination still unannounced. Potus wearing white Maga cap, windbreaker, dark slacks, non-dress shirt, shoes that look appropriate for golfing, per photog in our van. —

Linda Feldmann

Washington Bureau Chief

The Christian Science Monitor

Philadelphia is the site of ongoing vote-counting in a state that appears to be poised to deliver the presidency to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Update: Per a more recent pool report, Trump is golfing, meaning the press conference will be conducted by others, likely his lawyers.

Date: November 7, 2020 at 10:41:33 AM EST

Subject: In-town pool report #3- motorcade arrived Trump golf club ﻿

After uneventful ride, motorcade arrived at 10:39 am at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling VA. Pool vans peeled off, heading to hold location.

