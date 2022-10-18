Former President Donald Trump was caught on tape bragging about “airtight” NDAs, griping about “the Black community,” talking about his relationship with Putin, and other subjects in tantalizing excerpts from a new audiobook.

Legendary journalist and author Bob Woodward is releasing an audiobook that features recordings of more eight hours of interviews with former President Donald Trump — and CNN got an exclusive first listen.

A new report from CNN’s Jamie Gangel, Elizabeth Stuart, and Jeremy Herb features several exclusive recordings from Woodward’s The Trump Tapes, and hot on the heels of that report’s publications, Woodward’s publisher dropped a few more teasers.

In one exchange, Trump and Don Jr. talks about the NDAs, and Junior jokes he’s in the middle fo a book and still hasn’t signed one:

DONALD TRUMP: I do have non-disclosure deals with. DONALD TRUMP JR: Corey has one, Hope has one… DONALD TRUMP: Corey has one, Hope has one, to do so I won’t even ask one question even as I have. DONALD TRUMP JR: I don’t got one, I’m in the middle of a book… DONALD TRUMP: He’s the one I’m most worried about. DONALD TRUMP JR: I’m not getting next week’s paycheck until I sign one. BOB WOODWARD: Do you think these are airtight agreements that no one could write a book–? DONALD TRUMP: I think they’re very airtight. I think they’re extremely airtight. And anybody that violated it, let’s put it this way, it’s so airtight that I’ve never had you know, I’ve never had a problem with this. I don’t like people that take your money and then say bad things about you. Okay?

Another of the CNN clips features Woodward and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner joking around and arranging for Woodward to have access to other Trumpworld figures. There are also short snippets of Trump talking about Kim Jong Un, and another in which he seems to insist, simultaneously, that he does and does not get ideas for his speeches from other people:

DONALD TRUMP: They said “He’s going to get us into a war.” Remember, they were screaming–. BOB WOODWARD: Yes, my nuclear button is bigger than his… DONALD TRUMP: That’s right, I said. Yeah. He talked about the button. Right? He said about the button on my desk. I said, My button is bigger than yours and my button work. He said, So, you know, stuff like that. … BOB WOODWARD: Did somebody help you? DONALD TRUMP: Yeah. Yeah, I get people, they come up with ideas, but the ideas are mine, Bob. But you know something? Everything’s mine. And. BOB WOODWARD: And the decision to go across the street…

The promo from Simon & Schuster Books features a raft of tantalizing bites from the tapes, including Woodward confronting Trump over his taxes:

DONALD TRUMP: I respect Putin. I think Putin likes me. I think I like him.

DONALD TRUMP: It’s law and order, Bob. Law and order. — BOB WOODWARD: Why don’t you give me your taxes? DONALD TRUMP: (scoffs). BOB WOODWARD: No, seriously. — DONALD TRUMP: I said to the king. King, you got a pass for protection. If it weren’t for us…

DONALD TRUMP: We had a very good chemistry together. We talked a lot. We could have.

DONALD TRUMP: I will consider this one of my greatest achievements. Getting the scum out of government and its scum.

BOB WOODWARD: Sir, you’re going to be judged by how you handle the virus.

DONALD TRUMP: I’ve done a tremendous amount for the Black community. And honestly, I’m not feeling any love because.

DONALD TRUMP: Nothing scares me. If I was scared I wouldn’t be doing an interview with you today. I’d be under a table with my thumb in my mouth. Okay?

DONALD TRUMP: I hope you can be better than Bush because you made him look like a stupid moron, which he was.

Listen above via CNN and Bob Woodward’s The Trump Tapes.

