Trump Pal Sean Hannity Says Democrats Have ‘Abandoned All Civility’ 

Sean Hannity was aghast at some remarks this week from James Carville and used them to conclude that liberals have utterly shunned “civility.”

The Fox News host, a longtime friend and supporter of President Donald Trump, aired comments from the Democratic strategist on the Politicon podcast from Tuesday. Hannity prefaced them by declaring, “The left, they have officially abandoned all civility. Now, take a look at James Carville, well [he] may have the worst case of Trump derangement syndrome out there, although there’s many. And this is his latest unhinged rant about the president. This will become a classic. Watch it. We’ll play it often for you.”

Carville unloaded on Trump while predicting Republicans would get trounced in November’s midterm elections.

“I want you to look at it with me, and I want us to just think together how much we hate the motherf***er,” Carville said. “Yeah, we hate him. It’s refreshing, the genuine visceral hatred we have. And we want him to know that. And the last thing that we should want and the last thing I want, I don’t want anybody to die. Ok? That’s– no. I particularly– I don’t want him just to be alive this November. I want him to be cognizant because I want him to know how much the American people hate his f***ing guts.”

“Wow,” Hannity reacted.

Trump, to whom Hannity has served as an occasional informal adviser, going back to at least the 2016 campaign, has authored a slew of controversial if not downright uncivil remarks. On Wednesday, Trump said of Somali immigrants, for example, “They’re all crooks.” Earlier this month, Trump lost it on a reporter, referring to her as “you dumb person.” When former Special Counsel Robert Mueller died in March, Trump announced, “Good, I’m glad he’s dead.” In November, the president called Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) “seriously retarded.” Also that month, he snapped at a female reporter, telling her, “Quiet, piggy.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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