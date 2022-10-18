Lordy There Are Tapes: Bob Woodward Releasing Audiobook with 8 HOURS of Trump Recordings

Legendary journalist and author Bob Woodward is releasing an audiobook that features recordings of more eight hours of interviews with former President Donald Trump — and CNN got an exclusive first listen.

New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman currently sits atop the publishing world with her controversial but much-buzzed-about book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.

But she could soon have some stiff competition, according to a new report from CNN’s Jamie Gangel, Elizabeth Stuart, and Jeremy Herb in the form of Woodward’s upcoming book The Trump Tapes:

Trump’s take on his relationship with Kim – and his admission that he didn’t have a broader strategy behind the threats he made about having a “much bigger” nuclear button – are part of a new audiobook that Woodward is releasing. Titled, “The Trump Tapes,” the book contains the 20 interviews Woodward conducted with Trump from 2016 through 2020. CNN obtained a copy of the audiobook ahead of its October 25 release, which includes more than eight hours of the journalist’s raw interviews with Trump interspersed with Woodward’s commentary. The interviews offer unvarnished insights into the former president’s worldview and are the most extensive recordings of Trump speaking about his presidency — including explaining his rationale for meeting Kim, his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Trump’s detailed views of the US nuclear arsenal. The audio also shows how Trump decided to share with Woodward the letters Kim wrote to him – the letters that helped spark the DOJ investigation into classified documents Trump took to Mar-a-Lago.

Those letters are also the subject of heavy criticism that has been lobbed at Haberman by critics who claim she should have reported some of the more momentous scoops as they occurred, including those who falsely suggested Haberman committed a felony by failing to report on Trump’s possession of the Kim letters immediately.

The book is culled from interviews dating back to 2016, and as recently as 2020.

