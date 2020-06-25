The actual number of Americans infected with the coronavirus could be 10 times higher than the current recorded number, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Robert Redfield.

“Our best estimate right now is that for every case that’s reported, there actually are 10 other infections,” Redfield told reporters on a call Thursday.

The current CDC count for coronavirus cases in the United States is 2,336,615 — the most of any country in the world. The death toll, per the CDC, is at a staggering 121,117.

That means the CDC estimates more than 20 million people could have been infected with Covid-19.

According to NBC News, the estimate is based on the presence of antibodies in blood samples.

“This virus causes so much asymptomatic infection,” Redfield said. “The traditional approach of looking for symptomatic illness and diagnosing it obviously underestimates the total amount of infections.”

According to CNN, Redfield also estimated that between 5% and 8% of Americans have been infected with coronavirus — with higher percentages in a state like New York, which was an epicenter of the pandemic.

As coronavirus cases continue to spike across the country — with states like Texas and Florida experiences daily highs of new cases — the CDC director urged Americans to maintain social distancing practices, calling it “the most powerful tool that we have.”

“If you must go out into the community, being in contact with fewer people is better than many,” Redfield said.

