Charles Barkley Destroys Critics of Bud Light: They’re ‘Rednecks’ and ‘A**holes’

Charles Barkley spoke out against critics of Bud Light over the weekend calling them “rednecks.”

The clip began to circulate on TikTok via @NBA24Highlights, which showed Barkley at a Lake Tahoe, California bar where he bought a round of drinks for the crowd.

“So I’m gonna buy some drinks for y’all and I’m gonna buy Bud Light,” Barkley said.

“Hey, lemme tell you something. All you rednecks or assholes who don’t want to drink Bud Light, fuck y’all. Hey, y’all can’t cancel me!” Barkley said to a mixture of cheers and booing from the crowd.

“Hey, I ain’t worried about getting canceled because lemme tell you something, if y’all fire me and gimme all that money, I’m gonna be playing golf every fucking day. So listen, as I said last night, if you’re gay, God bless you. If you’re trans, God bless you. And if you have a problem with them – fuck you,” Barkley concluded.

According to The New York Post, Barkley delivered similar statements on a separate night over the weekend when he purchased even more Bud Light for a crowd at the same bar.

The beer brand has been under fire since it partnered with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney for an Instagram promotion for March Madness. The ad received stark backlash and triggered a large boycott of the brand.

Watch above via @NBA24Highlights on TikTok.

