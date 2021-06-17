Turning Point USA chief Charlie Kirk is getting raked over the coals for claiming that Juneteenth as a federal holiday is an ideological “affront” to the Fourth of July.

In recent years, the country has seen an uptick in conversations about Juneteenth, the day held to celebrate the end of slavery in the United States. Congress held an overwhelming bipartisan vote this week to make it an official federal holiday, and President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill into law on Thursday.

Of course, the bill encountered some opposition. Fourteen House Republicans voted against the Juneteenth legislation — and Fox News host Tucker Carlson, in his argument against, billed Juneteenth as “a new independence day to supplant the old one.”

Kirk evidently agrees with that, because he took to Twitter to say “Juneteenth is an affront to the unity of July 4th. We now have 2 summer holidays — and one of them based on race. Shame on the GOP for supporting this.”

Lincoln knew America’s founding was July 4 1776. He knew that was the day our amazing nation made a step from “ideal” to reality “Juneteenth” is an affront to the unity of July 4th. We now have 2 summer holidays—and one of them based on race Shame on the GOP for supporting this — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 17, 2021

He stood by his argument, adding later that Juneteenth is about replacing Independence Day as opposed to commemorating emancipation:

Making Juneteenth a federal holiday isn’t about emancipation of slaves. If it was—they would make September 22nd, Emancipation Proclamation Day, a federal holiday This is about replacing July 4th—just like the 1619 Project is about replacing 1776 Conservatives must reject this. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 17, 2021

As it were, a bipartisan mix of political observers slammed Kirk for his comments. Justin Amash, for one, noted that they fly in the face of comments made by Kirk just last year.

Plot twist in the fourth act… pic.twitter.com/tHzDCxmqzE — Justin Amash (@justinamash) June 17, 2021

“What the…what the actual f*ck is wrong with these people?” Rex asked himself, for the 310th time that day. pic.twitter.com/0UkfGL5dHC — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) June 17, 2021

Emancipation = Race-based?

It’s exactly the opposite. Americans coming together to celebrate the end of slavery is one of the most essential displays of patriotism you can imagine. https://t.co/nfumgLlBg8 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) June 17, 2021

How are you so racist you don’t want an extra day off during the summer https://t.co/8hMmTZ6YxE — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) June 17, 2021

I know this might be hard for you to wrap your sizable head around, but it IS a unity holiday. Unless you’re a white supremacist who thinks emancipation was un-American and only Black people celebrate it. Which might be true in your case? https://t.co/RlyzNjvBpc — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) June 17, 2021

this is certainly one way to look at a new holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. https://t.co/DFMP1eHiXe — Adam Green (@theAdamGreen) June 17, 2021

This is just plain wrong. https://t.co/mTQxdbuexI — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) June 17, 2021

Celebration of Juneteenth is not a “racial” event, it recognizes emancipation finally reaching all Black Americans in 1865, one step in our becoming a better country for all. It transcends partisanship, is monumental & worth celebrating. Here’s background: https://t.co/cO7j1SeWbg https://t.co/Mshd7MN5bF — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) June 17, 2021

I thought you championed “history”…. Perhaps you should get off Twitter & READ!

Don’t complain about the “left” destroying history when it’s clear you don’t know history.

==> https://t.co/5EoclBwscW https://t.co/nnk95F3Sj1 — Lawrence B. Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) June 17, 2021

Juneteenth was an announcement by a Union general, in Texas, based on the Emancipation Proclamation and General order 3. All of it is *because* of Lincoln, you toad. https://t.co/Cy4ywm2moy — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 17, 2021

