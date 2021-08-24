Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones Drummer, Dies at 80

Aug 24th, 2021
 
Charlie Watts

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80, announced his publicist on Tuesday.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family,” said Bernard Doherty. “Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Watts said the drummer, who was with the Stones from 1963 until his death, underwent a procedure and would be unavailable for the band’s tour this fall. The medical procedure was not specified.

Watts was born in London on June 2, 1941. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Sherpherd; his daughter, Seraphina; his granddaughter, Charlotte; and his step-grandson, Dylan.

Prominent musicians paid tribute to Watts.

