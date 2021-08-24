Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones Drummer, Dies at 80

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80, announced his publicist on Tuesday.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family,” said Bernard Doherty. “Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Watts said the drummer, who was with the Stones from 1963 until his death, underwent a procedure and would be unavailable for the band’s tour this fall. The medical procedure was not specified.

Watts was born in London on June 2, 1941. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Sherpherd; his daughter, Seraphina; his granddaughter, Charlotte; and his step-grandson, Dylan.

Prominent musicians paid tribute to Watts.

Paul on Charlie Watts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFE — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 24, 2021

A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones. @therollingstones #CharlieWatts #RIP pic.twitter.com/9rjSSgioZL — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 24, 2021

#God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo 😎✌️🌟❤️🌈🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/3tSFg7EMQG — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 24, 2021

A hero is gone. No words. A huge gaping hole in the universe. RIP Charlie Watts. https://t.co/kLSaIF9JKn — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 24, 2021

Rock n roll would not be rock n roll without the rhythm, the style, the VIBE of this incredible musician. Rest In Peace #CharlieWatts, one of the greatest and most important architects of the music we love. pic.twitter.com/xEfzaSLCba — Tom Morello (@tmorello) August 24, 2021

Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed – no more – no less. He is one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/aasPZ2fMYX — Joan Jett (@joanjett) August 24, 2021

#CHARLIEWATTS. The beat of The Stones. There are no words, every groove has spoken for itself.

6/2/41 – 8/24/21 pic.twitter.com/Lw2USKaxYH — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) August 24, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com