Megyn Kelly Rips New Trump Attack Demanding Jimmy Kimmel Be Fired: ‘Very Inappropriate!’

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YouTube and Sirius XM host Megyn Kelly slammed President Donald Trump’s latest attack on late-night host Jimmy Kimmel demanding his firing, calling it “very inappropriate.”

Kimmel is taking heat from the right over a joke he made two days before the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD). During a parody WHCD roast, Kimmel remarked: “Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.”

Trump and his allies have launched repeated attacks and demands for Kimmel’s firing, including a new one on Thursday.

“When is ABC Fake News Network firing seriously unfunny Jimmy Kimmel, who incompetently presides over one of the Lowest Rated shows on Television? People are angry. It better be soon!!!” Trump wrote.

On Thursday’s edition of Sirius XM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly welcomed ex-Kimmel co-host Adam Carolla, and denounced Trump’s attack when the ABC host’s name came up:

SIRIUSXM HOST MEGYN KELLY: Okay, and who’s gonna go? Do you invite the ex-wife to this?

ADAM CAROLLA: No, no, no. No, she can’t go. I got a restraining order. She has to stay 500 yards, even if I’m out of town. If I’m in Detroit, she has to stay within 500 meters of my star. That’s already been stipulated. It’ll be a lot of, it’ll be the Dr. Drews and the Jimmy Kimmels and the sort of people that I came up with.

SIRIUSXM HOST MEGYN KELLY: Oh, yeah. Well, that’ll be actually very cool for you and Jimmy to be out there in public.

(LAUGHING) I mean, he’s about to have a whole lot more time on his hands if President Trump gets his way!

He just retweeted again today that he wants Kimmel fired.

It’s very inappropriate! The president of the United States should not be calling for any private company to fire any employee, especially over free speech.

But I thought the joke was out of line, personally. I think you defended him on it. Where do you stand on the Kimmel thing?

ADAM CAROLLA: I stand on the Kimmel thing sort of where I’m at with kind of the James Comey thing, which is I get it, there’s stuff that he’s done and stuff you don’t like and reasons to dislike Kimmel, but this isn’t really gonna work. It’s not gonna hold up in court sort of thing

SIRIUSXM HOST MEGYN KELLY: The Comey thing is unlikely to. Right. The Kimmel thing isn’t really for court.

ADAM CAROLLA: Well, I don’t mean it’s going to go to court, but I’m just sort of saying in the court of public opinion, when you hear about Jimmy or you hear about Comey, even if you are a staunch Trump reporter, you should, but you’re sort of logical in your free speech and you’re sort of pro-American, you still have to kind of go, I don’t know, I would just kind of keep walking on this one.

Which is not an endorsement of either one of their actions. Do you know what I’m saying?

SIRIUSXM HOST MEGYN KELLY: Yeah, yeah, totally. My only position on it is ABC set the rules for how we engage in cancel culture. They have lots of examples. They’ve got many scalps on their wall.

And if we’re gonna go by ABC slash Disney’s standards, then it’s not good news for Jimmy. You know, the standard has to be applied even when the person offended is a Republican. But of course, ABC doesn’t really operate that way.