Scott Jennings Threw These Insults Seconds Before Epic CNN Meltdown on Anti-Trump Influencer Adam Mockler

Anti-Trump influencer Adam Mockler called out CNN star GOP analyst Scott Jennings for a “personal shot” that Jennings took seconds before he melted down on Mockler in the middle of a Newsnight segment. But there were actually several shots taken by the commentator in the minutes and seconds before the blowup.

Mockler and Jennings lit up social media with a viral clip in which Jennings lost it and told his fellow panelist to “Get your f*cking hand out of my face!”

The clip in question was from Thursday’s edition of CNN NewsNight, but a few hours later, Mockler drew attention to the part that wasn’t shown in the viral tweets.

Minutes earlier, anchor Abby Phillip had to scold Jennings over a personal attack, and Mockler told Jennings, “You’re shaking”:

ADAM MOCKLER: The purpose of a war is to extract political concessions from the enemy. Can you name a single political concession we’ve gotten from them, anything at all? SCOTT JENNINGS: Oh, are you talking to me? MOCKLER: Any political concessions, because you can’t name one. JENNINGS: So, here’s what we’re doing. MOCKLER: No political concessions. JENNINGS: When you get up past your bedtime, you get hyper. Here’s the deal. We — PHILLIP: All right. Let’s not — JENNINGS: We have a clear issue here. MOCKLER: You’re shaking.

Then seconds before the viral meltdown, he first insulted fellow panelist Kat Abughazaleh, then Mockler again by comparing him to a “gnat”:

JENNINGS: Who is the aggressor here? ABUGHAZALEH: Us. We are the aggressor against. We launched this war, yes, just because it all exists. JENNINGS: Did all of U.S. history exist before the last eight weeks to you, or just eight weeks? MEIJER: It started on February 28th? MOCKLER: Listen, we all know — JENNINGS: I mean, honestly, they have been at war with us for 47 years. MOCKLER: We all know that Scott Jennings is more than happy to defend a war with a country that starts with the letter I-R-A-, that we are currently failing, that is going to put us trillions and trillions of dollars more in debt. I was only a few years old while you were in the administration defending prior endless wars. Now, this war is failing. JENNINGS: Eight weeks is endless to you? MOCKLER: OK. You said it was going to be six weeks. JENNINGS: Is that — you have the attention span of a gnat. MOCKLER: Wait a minute, dude. Hold on– JENNINGS: Is that what you have? OK. MOCKLER: When I debated you on TV four to six weeks ago, and you said we were weeks away from it. Now you’re making condescending remarks because you can’t defend the fact that this war is not going your way. Wait, one more time– JENNINGS: Not going– not going your way? MOCKLER: Give me one– name me one political concession– JENNINGS: Get your f*cking hand out of my face, first of all! MOCKLER: Name one political concession– PHILLIP: Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey. Woah, woah, woah. Guys, excuse me. JENNINGS: I’m not going to have this guy’s hand in my face. PHILLIP: Everybody, everybody hang tight, okay? JENNINGS: Honestly. PHILLIP: No, everybody, calm down. OK? We’re having a debate. You can respond to the points that he’s making. MOCKLER: Can you name a political concession that we’ve gotten? PHILLIP: We’re not. GERALDO RIVERA: Flashback to the war the skinheads had at my studio. MOCKLER: I would be mad about it– PHILLIP: OK. Scott, you can respond and then move on. JENNINGS: We have a very simple goal: to keep terrorists and a terrorist regime from having a nuclear weapon that can threaten the United States, our interests in the region, our allies in Europe, anybody else in the world. MOCKLER: So you can’t answer the question. JENNINGS: That is our goal. MOCKLER: Thank you. I would get mad too.

Watch above via CNN NewsNight.

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