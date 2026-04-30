‘Get Your F*cking Hand Out Of My Face’: Scott Jennings Loses It on Adam Mockler

CNN’s Scott Jennings exploded at MeidasTouch commentator Adam Mockler on Thursday, telling him to get his “f*cking hand out of my face.”

Mockler hammered Jennings on the timeline for President Donald Trump’s war with Iran on CNN’s NewsNight, noting the former George W. Bush staffer’s history of promoting foreign wars.

“We all know that Scott Jennings is more than happy to defend a war with a country that starts with letters ‘I-r-a’ that we are currently failing, that is going to put us trillions and trillions of dollars more in debt,” said Mockler. “I was only a few years old while you were in the administration defending prior endless wars. Now this war is failing.”

Jennings pushed back on Mockler’s characterization of the Iran war as “endless,” leading to a confrontation between the two that forced host Abby Phillip to intervene:

JENNINGS: Eight weeks is endless to you? MOCKLER: Ok, you said it was going to be four to six weeks. JENNINGS: Is that your– you have the attention span of a nat? MOCKLER: Wait a minute, dude, hold on– JENNINGS: Is that what you have? Okay. MOCKLER: When I debated you on TV four to six weeks ago, and you said we were weeks away from it. Now you’re making condescending remarks because you can’t defend the fact that this war is not going your way. Wait, one more time– JENNINGS: Not going– not going your way? MOCKLER: Give me one– name me one political concession– JENNINGS: Get your f*cking hand out of my face, first of all. MOCKLER: Name one political concession– PHILLIP: Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey. Woah woah woah. Guys, excuse me. JENNINGS: I’m not going to have this guy’s hand in my face. PHILLIP: Everybody, everybody hang tight, okay? JENNINGS: Honestly. PHILLIP: No, everybody, calm down. Okay? We’re having a debate. You can respond to the points that he’s making. MOCKLER: Can you name a political concession that we’ve gotten? PHILLIP: We’re not. CNN PANELIST GERALDO RIVERA: Flashback to the war the skinheads had at my studio. MOCKLER: I would be mad about it– PHILLIP: Okay. Scott, you can respond and then move on. JENNINGS: We have a very simple goal: to keep terrorists and a terrorist regime from having a nuclear weapon that can threaten the United States, our interests in the region, our allies in Europe, anybody else in the world. MOCKLER: So you can’t answer the question. JENNINGS: That is our goal. MOCKLER: Thank you. I would get mad too.

Watch above via CNN.

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