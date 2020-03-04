Chief Justice Roberts Issues Stunning Rebuke Against Schumer for ‘Threatening Statements’ Against Gorsuch and Kavanaugh: ‘Dangerous’

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued a stunning rebuke to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for making what Roberts termed “threatening statements” against two of his colleagues.

Schumer, on Wednesday morning, while the justices were hearing a case on abortion rights, spoke at a gathering of pro-choice advocates outside the Court. During his remarks, the New York senator went after Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” Schumer said. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions [in abortion cases].”

That comment moved Roberts to issue a rare condemnation (via Bloomberg’s Greg Stohr).

“Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous,” Roberts said.

NEW: Chief Justice Roberts chastises Schumer for "threatening" statements about Kavanaugh, Gorsuch. pic.twitter.com/jQWHJTfpks — Greg Stohr (@GregStohr) March 4, 2020

