Child Actor Spills Details About Working on Kamala Harris’ NASA Videos

A child actor from Monterey, California outed Vice President Kamala Harris over the weekend for paying him and other child performers to appear with her in a series of YouTube videos about space.

The revelation emerged through Trevor Bernardino, a 13-year-old freshman high school student, who told local television station KSBW that he snagged the job through an anonymous interview process, and that he was summoned to Washington, D.C. before he learned his employer’s identity.

“Me, my mom, dad, we were speculating who could be this important that we meet them in D.C. and we get to go on cool trip and film,” Bernardino volunteered in an interview, noting the performance was filmed at the vice president’s residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory.

What the hell did I just watch? pic.twitter.com/mj6cM2wDIr — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 8, 2021

I saw this, so now you have to pic.twitter.com/1108rDXCZl — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 8, 2021

The videos, produced by Toronto-based Sinking Ship Entertainment, were released as part of a “YouTune Originals” series on Friday to celebrate World Space Week and portrayed Harris making offhand remarks to students about space. “The Earth is like a speck!” Harris informed the students in one clip, before gesturing at the U.S. Naval Observatory telescope and adding, “Look at the design of this thing! And the people, the smart people, the scientists, and the engineers who came up with the idea that if you build something that looks like that, you can see the sun! And you can see the moon! Right?”

The footage came as part of Get Curious with Vice President Harris, a series that YouTube announced last week as part of an initiative to inspire more children to become interested in space.

“The most exciting part was definitely meeting Vice President Harris,” Bernardino added in his interview after the footage was released. “There’s nothing that can top that. Like, honestly. She just sat us down. She is super charismatic. She’s everything that I ever thought of her, plus more. She made me feel like one of her peers, and at the time I felt super important. I was talking to her face to face.”

