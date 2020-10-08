Chinese TV Censors Mike Pence During VP Debate

Chinese censors briefly cut off a feed of Vice President Mike Pence during Wednesday’s vice presidential debate between Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) to prevent viewers from hearing him criticize the Chinese government.

The disruption was first noted by Nathan VanderKlippe, a correspondent for Canada’s Globe and Mail who is based in Beijing. VanderKlippe shared images of the debate on Twitter showing it temporarily removed from the screen and replaced with color bars and a message, written in both Chinese and English, asking viewers to stand by.

China censored Pence’s comments on China. Signal returned when Harris began talking again. pic.twitter.com/0VEMAqDA95 — Nathan VanderKlippe (@nvanderklippe) October 8, 2020

The debate was broadcast in the country on CNN. The network is available in some Chinese hotels where foreign visitors stay, but is generally not available in Chinese homes.

The interruption reportedly lasted for about three minutes, and came as Pence said “China is to blame” for the coronavirus pandemic.

“China and the World Health Organization did not play straight with the American people,” Pence added. “They did not let our personnel into China to get information on the coronavirus until the middle of February.”

The feed came back on when Harris responded, saying, “The Trump administration’s perspective and approach to China has resulted in the loss of American lives, American jobs, and America’s standing.”

Watch above via the United States edition of CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]