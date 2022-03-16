Chris Cuomo took aim at former CNN chief Jeff Zucker, top executive Allison Gollust, and a slew of CNN hosts and personalities in a $125 million arbitration demand against his former network.

Cuomo was fired from his position as CNN prime time host in December following an investigation into the extent to which he helped fight back against sexual misconduct allegations against his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY).

At the time, CNN said in a statement that Cuomo was fired following the “evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense.”

In Cuomo’s filing — which was obtained by Mediaite and first reported by Deadline — his lawyers argue CNN had full knowledge of his dealings with the governor.

“CNN, Zucker and Gollust were fully aware of the scope of Cuomo’s assistance to Gov. Cuomo and in fact participated in and encouraged the same behavior,” the filing states.

In May of 2021, Cuomo apologized on his CNN show for advising his brother and said “it will not happen again.”

The new filing also claims Cuomo was fired in part due to an anonymous allegation of sexual misconduct said to have occurred before his time at CNN, and accuses the network of “not even attempt[ing] to investigate the veracity of the anonymous allegations against Cuomo before deciding to terminate his employment.”

The the circumstances of Cuomo’s firing, his lawyers argue, are grounds for a big payout from the network.

“As a result of Turner’s indefensible choice to unceremoniously fire him, Cuomo has been damaged in countless ways,” Cuomo’s attorney’s argue in the demand, which seeks $125 million from CNN — $15 million for what they say remained on his contract when he was fired, and additional “consequential damages” to the tune of $110 million.

“Cuomo has had his journalistic integrity unjustifiably smeared, making it difficult if not impossible for Cuomo to find similar work in the future and damaging him in amounts exceeding $125 million, which includes not only the remaining salary owed under the Agreement, but future wages lost as a result of CNN’s efforts to destroy his reputation in violation of the Agreement,” the filing states. “Cuomo now seeks to recover the full measure of his damages against Turner and CNN.”

The filing marks the latest development in the fallout from a tumultuous year for CNN that saw not only Cuomo fired, but also CNN chief Jeff Zucker and Allison Gollust being shown the door.

Both former CNN executives were pushed out of the network for violating company policy.

The filing also takes aim at a number of CNN hosts who previously worked with Cuomo. It claims CNN breached its contract with Cuomo by allowing network hosts to criticize him on air after his firing.

The filing claims that CNN and some of its top hosts — including Jake Tapper, Don Lemon, and Brian Stelter — engaged in a “smear campaign” against Cuomo by commenting on his firing on air. CNN declined to provide an immediate comment to Mediaite.

The filing states:

An additional, and similarly significant, legally unjustifiable breach of the Agreement was the complete failure by Zucker to abide by the terms of the Agreement by failing to instruct CNN employees not to disparage Cuomo. The Agreement requires that CNN “make reasonable efforts to instruct its employees not to make any intentionally disparaging comments regarding [Cuomo] in the context of [Cuomo’s] business and professional activities.” In fact, not only did Zucker and CNN fail to instruct CNN employees not to disparage Cuomo, as required by the Agreement, but they themselves openly disparaged Cuomo in violation of the Agreement, with Zucker leading the charge. Before Cuomo was terminated, Zucker at first claimed that he had been unaware of Cuomo’s discussions with Gov. Cuomo’s aides, when Zucker had done the same thing himself. After Cuomo’s termination, Zucker claimed that Cuomo had broken his word and that Cuomo misrepresented the extent of his support for his brother. Other CNN staff joined in the calculated campaign to smear Cuomo and destroy his reputation. Jake Tapper, a CNN anchor, publicly assailed Cuomo’s ethics as a journalist and falsely claimed that Cuomo “threatened” Zucker. Don Lemon, another CNN anchor, falsely claimed that Cuomo had been “found to break with those journalistic standards and then [was] paid handsomely for it.” Brian Stelter, CNN’s chief media correspondent, said Cuomo was “acting like an unpaid staffer” for Gov. Cuomo and had been “trying to burn the place down” after CNN terminated him. Countless anonymous CNN staffers slammed Cuomo in the press, calling him “both journalistically and morally immoral,” saying “his biggest crime was he lied to Zucker,” and labeling him “toxic and distracting.” CNN itself released a statement that Cuomo “made a number of accusations that are patently false” and that he was terminated for a “lack of candor.”

“This campaign led to widespread news coverage that ultimately made Cuomo an outcast from the world of journalism,” the filing claims.

Read the full arbitration demand here.

