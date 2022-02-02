Jeff Zucker, the longtime head of CNN and news industry titan, announced his resignation in a email to staff on Wednesday.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone have worked with for more than 20 years,” Zucker wrote in the email. “I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong.

“As a result, I am resigning today,” he said.

Chris Cuomo, the former CNN anchor who hosted the network’s 9 p.m. hour, was fired by the network late last year over his actions advising his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

While Zucker did not name the colleague with whom he had a relationship in his email, he is referring to Allison Gollust, the chief marketing officer and a senior vice president at CNN.

CNN host Brian Stelter tweeted out the shocking news:

Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN. pic.twitter.com/sWXYNBO20d — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022

Read the full memo below.

Jeff

This story is breaking and will be updated…

