“Americans have lost their confidence in President Joe Biden and their optimism for the country.”

That, according to Chuck Todd, is the top takeaway from a just-released NBC News poll out Sunday. Breaking down the numbers on Meet the Press, Todd pointed to data from the survey that he deemed “shocking.”

“Just 22 percent of adults say [the U.S. is] headed in the right direction,” Todd reported. “A shocking 71 percent say we’re on the wrong track.”

The number of Americans who believe the country is on the right track is down 14 percent from April, and 7 percent since August. The majority of those declines have come from Democrats. Only 41 percent of Democrats believe the country is headed in the right direction, down from 64 percent in April.

As for President Biden, his approval rating stands at 42 percent according to NBC, down 7 points from August — the last time their survey was taken. The poll shows a majority of Americans disapprove of the president’s job performance, with 54 percent giving Biden a thumbs-down for his first nine months in office. A total of 37 percent believe Biden is “competent and effective,” compared with 50 percent who don’t believe that. That same 37 percent represents the share of respondents who think Biden can handle a crisis, with 47 percent saying that he can’t.

“Scary news for the Democrats,” Todd said.

Watch above, via NBC.

