According to a report from the Associated Press Sunday night, the first dose of a potential COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered for clinical trials on Monday.

The AP report is sourced from a a government official.

BREAKING: Government official: First dose to be delivered Monday in clinical trial for potential COVID-19 vaccine. Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak: https://t.co/nrwRgvP6bo — The Associated Press (@AP) March 15, 2020

Per AP:

A clinical trial evaluating a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin Monday, according to a government official. The first participant in the trial will receive the experimental vaccine on Monday, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the trial has not been publicly announced yet. The National Institutes of Health is funding the trial, which is taking place at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, the official said. Public health officials say it will take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine.

The news comes as Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response director, warned Americans on Sunday afternoon that the nation could see a spike in reported cases this week as testing ramps up.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]