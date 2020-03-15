Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response director, warned Sunday that as testing ramps up this week, there will be a spike in cases in the United States.

“You will notice as these tests roll out over this next week, we will have a spike in our curve,” Birx said at Sunday’s briefing from the coronavirus task force. “For those of you who watched China, and China reporting, remember when they changed their definition and all of a sudden there was a blip in their curve? We are going to see that. We are going to see a spike as more and more people have access.”

Birx also asked that Americans prioritize those with pre-existing conditions and immunosuppression for testing so as not to overwhelm the system.

The task force announced that drive-through testing sites will open up across the country this week, in a bid to ramp up testing for the virus.

In his remarks, Vice President Mike Pence reiterated that the priority of the task force is to make widespread testing available.

via Fox News.

