CNN Confirms Dana Bash Taking Over For John King as Anchor of Inside Politics

CNN is revamping its programming by having Dana Bash take over as the host of Inside Politics from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. ET.

The network confirmed that Bash, their chief political correspondent, will take over as anchor of their midday show. CNN says Bash will also remain the co-anchor of State of the Union on Sundays alongside Jake Tapper.

John King, the current host of Inside Politics, will be moving to a new reporting project that the network says will be “focused on voters in key battleground states as the 2024 presidential campaign cycle gets underway.” King will keep his role as CNN’s chief national correspondent and will remain on hand to give live election and special coverage.

“This is my ‘back to the future’ dream assignment,” King said in CNN’s press release. “It is my tenth presidential cycle and, given the stakes, I felt it was time to get back to my roots reporting across the country.”

Bash produced a statement of her own to celebrate the news while giving a nod to King:

After nearly 30 years at CNN covering campaigns, Capitol Hill and the White House, I am excited to helm a program devoted to the politics that impact Americans’ lives. John built an extraordinary show that has attracted a loyal audience of political junkies, and I am looking forward to leading its next chapter.

The shuffle confirms reports from earlier this month that CNN was looking to replace King with Bash while the show has floundered in the ratings. The news also follows the programming upheaval CNN had earlier this week when the network fired Don Lemon.

