CNN Republican contributor Ana Navarro is set to host a “Hispanic-focused” roundtable for former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

The campaign said in a Wednesday announcement the virtual roundtable would include Democratic Reps. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Darren Soto of Florida, and would focus on Biden’s “agenda for the Latino community and the important role Florida Hispanics will play” in the November election.

The event is an unusual one for a network contributor — particularly one marketed by the network as a member of a political party other than the one for which they are campaigning.

Fox News in particular has faced criticism over its talent participating in political events.

CNN in 2018 took a critical view of Fox News host Sean Hannity for an impromptu appearance at a campaign rally with President Donald Trump, where he joined the president — along with fellow Fox News host Jeanine Pirro — on stage, signing autographs and throwing footballs to the audience. In a report at the time, CNN quoted one Fox employee saying the event “disturbs me to the core,” and prompted Fox to issue a statement condemning Hannity’s attendance. The statement said, in part, that Fox did “not condone any talent participating in campaign events.”

Hannity said at the time the event was unplanned, writing, “When the POTUS invited me on stage to give a few remarks … I was surprised, yet honored by the president’s request.”

Navarro, a Republican strategist whose experience includes serving as Hispanic Advisory Council co-chair on the late Sen. John McCain’s 2008 presidential bid, supported former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush in the 2016 presidential race. She said she voted for Hillary Clinton in the general election over Trump, and has referred to him as “President Loco.” Trump, in turn, has referred to Navarro as “human scum.”

CNN declined a request for comment.

