CNN: Federal Judge Likely to Let Effort to Dump Marjorie Taylor Greene From Ballot Over Jan. 6 Go Forward

An effort to prevent Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from appearing on the ballot in November may be permitted to move forward, following a hearing on Greene’s federal lawsuit to stop the state proceedings.

CNN reported that Judge Amy Totenberg, sister of NPR’s Nina Totenberg, “signaled Friday that she’ll likely allow a group of Georgia voters to move forward with their constitutional challenge” against Greene. That challenge seeks to prevent Greene from appearing on the ballot because “she aided the January 6 insurrectionists.”

A similar challenge against Rep. Madison Cawthorn brought by the same liberal groups, Free Speech For People and Our Revolution, was unsuccessful. Judge Totenberg questioned the decision that brought that challenge to an end.

From CNN:

Federal Judge Amy Totenberg of the Northern District of Georgia said during a lengthy hearing that she has “significant questions and concerns” about a recent ruling in a similar case, which blocked the same challenge against Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a North Carolina Republican. A group of Georgia voters, backed by a coalition of constitutional scholars and liberal activists, lodged the challenge against Greene last month with state election officials. Greene then filed her own lawsuit in federal court, asking Totenberg to shut down the state-level proceedings. Totenberg said she will issue a ruling next week, likely on Monday. That’s two days before a state judge is scheduled to hold a hearing on the underlying question of whether Greene engaged in or aided the January 6, 2021, insurrection and whether that disqualifies her from office.

CNN summarized one of Greene’s attorneys at the hearing who they say argued “that if the challenge is allowed to proceed, it will embolden liberal groups to try to disqualify former President Donald Trump from running for reelection in 2024.”

That lawyer, James Bopp Jr., also represented Cawthorn in successful effort in North Carolina.

