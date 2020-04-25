CNN has made blistering hay over President Donald Trump’s suggestion that scientists study the ingestion of disinfectants to treat the coronavirus, but gave a total pass to a 6 year-old when she asked the exact same question during a CNN/Sesame Street town hall.

On Thursday, Trump was just asking about the possibility of somehow shining very powerful light into the bodies of Covid-19 patients as a treatment for the disease, then added “I see the disinfectant, one minute. Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside, or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it’d be interesting to check that so that you’ll have to use medical doctors with. But it sounds interesting to me.”

In short order, CNN began a campaign of blistering criticism against Trump that resulted in the president claiming he was being sarcastic, which still didn’t satisfy the jackals.

But it was a different story Saturday morning, when a pair of New York state twins had questions during “The ABC’s of Covid 19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents,” moderated by Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Erica Hill, and with expert Dr. Leana Wen, the former Baltimore health commissioner.

“How does soap kill the coronavirus?” asked one, after which the other twin chimed in “Why won’t soap kill the coronavirus in your body if you swallow it?”

But instead of admonishing him for asking such a dangerous question, the CNN trio used the opportunity to further trash the president.

“This is great, we know how important it is to wash your hands well with soap and water, but obviously, doctor Wen, we shouldn’t drink it or swallow it,” Hill said, taking an obvious shot at President Trump.

“That’s exactly right Erica, and I hope that the twins and everyone who is watching will help us to spread that message. Do not drink soap or detergent or bleach or anything that you and your parents use to clean your house,” Dr. Wen said, twisting the knife.

“Don’t do that. I’m an ER doctor, and in the ER I’ve seen kids come in who get very sick from drinking these things. These are very dangerous things to drink, so please do not drink them, or eat soap, or anything like that,” the doctor added triumphantly.

Dr. Gupta then moved in for the kill, telling Dr. Wen “Makes perfect sense. Thank you, makes perfect sense.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

This post, if not yet evident, is satire.

