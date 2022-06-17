CNN Seeks New Digital Head ‘With a Reputation of Being a Responsible Spender’ — After Costly CNN+ Debacle

CNN is seeking a new digital head “with a reputation of being a responsible spender” – after wasting some $300 million on the now-defunct CNN+ after just a month.

The official CNN Digital title is “Executive Vice President & Chief Digital Officer” and include “management and oversight of CNN’s domestic and international digital organization” and other responsibilities.

According to the job description:

This executive will lead CNN Digital worldwide, and partner with stakeholders across CNN and WBD to devise and execute a strategy that drives growth, user engagement, and revenue across platforms (web, social, audio, mobile, OTT). The CDO will set a strategy for the future of CNN Digital, and lead the transformation of our digital properties to attract new audiences and grow revenue by providing a premium and highly engaging experience for our users and best in class set of experiences for our advertisers. This leader will improve our products and their usage through the contributions of a cross-functional team of journalists, designers, product managers, data analysts, and technologists.

Qualifications include, but aren’t limited to: having 10 or more years “of experience leading an organization that includes product, technology, design, data, and revenue”, “a proven track record of running a performance driven business outlining clear goals and outcomes as well as the process for keeping teams accountable”, and “a growth mindset, is analytical and a critical thinker who is comfortable offering innovative and disruptive ideas challenging the status quo.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com