CNN President Jeff Zucker has announced to network employees that they may return to in-person work on a voluntary basis beginning on Jan. 18.

CNN’s Oliver Darcy announced the shift in policy on Twitter Wednesday, weeks after the network told all non-essential office employees that they would need to work remotely until further notice out off an abundance of caution amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Network senior media correspondent Brian Stelter announced the shift to remote working for most employees on Dec. 18.

“Like other major media companies, CNN is making changes due to the new Covid surge,” Stelter tweeted.

Stelter cited an internal memo, which stated offices would close “to all employees who do not have to be in the office to do their jobs.”

“We are doing this out of an abundance of caution,” the memo added. “And it will also protect those who will be in the office by minimizing the number of people who are there.”

Darcy reported that those who choose to return to work must wear either KF94/KN95 masks while in control rooms, per a directive from Zucker. The CNN president also expects to enact a booster requirement soon for those who wish to come back into its offices.

Quoting Zucker, Darcy further reported that the network president hoped to have all employees back by Jan. 24, but that he had ruled that target date was no longer “realistic.”

“My hope is that we will not need to push that date too much further into the future,” Zucker reportedly told network employees. “We will continue to keep you posted…”

