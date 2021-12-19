‘Back to 2020 Protocols’: CNN Sends Staffers Home, Reverts to Primarily Remote Work Amid Covid Surge

CNN is closing its offices in the United States “to all employees who do not have to be in the office to do their jobs,” an internal memo read.

Reuters reported that CNN President Jeff Zucker attributed the closures to “an abundance of caution.”

“And it will also protect those who will be in the office by minimizing the number of people who are there,” Zucker added in the memo.

Any employee coming into the office or working in the field with other reporters is required to be vaccinated and wear a mask at all times in the offfice, Reuters reported.

Other changes include adjusting studio and control rooms to “minimize the number of people” in the spaces.

Employees recently could work in office voluntarily, and CNN had set a tentative return to the office date in January. It is unclear whether that date will be moved.

