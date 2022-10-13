Secret Service Had Nearly 2 WEEKS Advance Notice About Proud Boys’ Plan for Jan. 6, Says Committee

The Jan. 6 Committee presented communications from the Secret Service to show they knew almost two weeks early that a possibility of violence existed on that day at the Capitol.

Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) presented a trove of materials obtained from the Secret Service during the committee’s latest, potentially final hearing on the storming of the U.S. Capitol. As the committee made the case that former President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters despite knowing that they could possibly become violent, Schiff referenced documents in which Trump officials warned of political violence around Washington D.C.

Schiff produced an email dated Dec. 24, 2020, where agents were alerted to a heading that read “Armed and Ready, Mr. President.” Schiff noted the intelligence that the pro-Trump message directed rallygoers to march into Congress, target lawmakers, and “make sure they know who to fear.”

Schiff produced another email dated for Dec. 26 in which the Secret Service got a tip from the FBI that “the Proud Boys planned to March armed into D.C. They think they will have a large enough group to March into D.C. armed, and will outnumber the police so they can’t be stopped.”

“Their plan is to literally kill people,” Schiff read as he quoted the source. “Please, please take this tip seriously and investigate further.”

“The Secret Service had advanced information, more than ten days beforehand, regarding the Proud Boys planning for January 6th,” Schiff emphasized. “We know now of course that the Proud Boys and others did lead the assault on our Capitol building.”

Schiff continued to present other intelligence briefs indicating that the Secret Service knew of the threatening discourse Trump’s supporters were engaged in before the attack. This included more emails showing advanced knowledge of the Proud Boys’ plans for January 6.

Watch above, via CNN.

