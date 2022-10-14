‘I Don’t Know What’s Going On In The Secret Service’: Adam Kinzinger Sounds Alarm About Agency After Jan. 6 Hearing Revelations

Key January 6 Committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger sounded the alarm about the Secret Service after a series of revelations at Thursday’s hearing, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper “I don’t know what’s going on in the Secret Service.”

One of the key revelations at Thursday’s final hearing of the committee was that the Secret Service had as much as two weeks advance warning about plans for violence on January 6.

On Thursday night’s edition of CNN Tonight with Jake Tapper, Tapper asked Kinzinger about the agency’s “misrepresentations” to the committee.

Kinzinger pulled together several threads — the anonymous leaks to undermine Cassidy Hutchinson that never materialized into evidence, the text messages that were deleted, and other “inconsistencies” — and expressed alarm about the agency charged with protecting President Joe Biden:

TAPPER: There was some suggestions today at the hearing that some individuals with the Secret Service, in the U.S. Secret Service, haven’t told your committee the truth about whether or not there were any threats ahead of the insurrection — you showed evidence that there were some passed on by the FBI and others — and also other misrepresentations. Tell us — tell me more about that. KINZINGER: Look, I don’t know what’s going on in the Secret Service. There’s — whether it’s cultural issues, whether it’s this desire to maintain secrecy. We know about the text messages that disappeared, despite the preservation request. You remember, after Cassidy Hutchinson testified what she had heard… TAPPER: Yes. KINZINGER: She wasn’t in there, but what she heard about happened in the limo. And you had these anonymous sources come out and say, that is being disputed in the Secret Service. Tony Ornato and everybody will testify. We said, great. Come in. Never went in. Never came in. They never had — they didn’t come in to talk to us. There are a lot of inconsistencies that we’re going to continue to investigate, from things people have said, to evidence that we have gotten. That will be either explored in the future or definitely in the report.

