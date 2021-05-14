CNN’s Abby Phillip Says She Would Never Consider Being Jen Psaki’s Replacement

CNN anchor and correspondent Abby Phillip said she would never consider replacing current White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki when her tenure at the podium ends.

Phillip made the declaration via email in response to a rumor floated by the authors of Politico’s West Wing Playbook newsletter in an item gaming out potential Psaki Psuccessors:

During the fall, some Biden officials tossed around ABBY PHILLIP’s name, according to someone familiar with the discussions. “If this is true, it’s the first I am hearing about it,” the CNN star told West Wing Playbook in an email. “I’ve never been contacted about anything like this nor would I ever consider it.” The White House did not comment.

Phillip is CNN’s senior political correspondent and anchor of Inside Politics Sunday with Abby Phillip, roles which have her on a career path that would likely be seriously detoured by a stint as a White House press secretary.

And the Biden administration shop has a deep bench of comms talent, which would make an outside hire problematic.

Ms. Psaki apparently touched off the current round of speculation when she told David Axelrod, last week, that she had always envisioned serving in the role for roughly a year, and that “I think it’s going to be time for somebody else to have this job, in a year from now or about a year from now.”

