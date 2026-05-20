Trump Throws Bouquets at Spencer Pratt: ‘I Heard He’s a Big MAGA Person’

President Donald Trump spoke publicly for the first time about Spencer Pratt’s bid to become Los Angeles’ next mayor on Wednesday, complimenting the celebrity candidate as “doing well” and praising him as “a big MAGA person.”

Pratt, best known for his role on the MTV reality series The Hills, has centered his campaign in opposition to Democratic incumbent Karen Bass’s handling of the January 2025 wildfires in Los Angeles, which saw the star’s Palisades home — along with 7,000 others — burned to the ground, but has also grown into a wider criticism of broader crises across the city.

Speaking on the tarmac before boarding Air Force One, Trump stopped short of endorsing Pratt but signaled approval of the candidate’s campaign against Bass.

One reporter called out: “Do you see yourself in him at all? A former reality TV star?”

“I’d like to see him do well, he’s a character,” Trump said. “I don’t know, I don’t know him. I assume he probably supports me. Does he support me?”

“I think so,” the reporter replied.

“I think so, yeah, I heard he does. I heard he’s a big MAGA person,” the president added. “He’s doing well.”

The comments come amid mounting speculation that Trump might throw his support behind Pratt, whose viral campaign has leaned on social media to attack his rivals, Bass and city councilmember Nithya Raman, a progressive Democrat.

In a recent poll published Wednesday, Bass has managed to maintain a narrow advantage in the increasingly competitive primary race, with 30% support. Pratt followed with 22%, while Raman trailed closely behind at 19%.

Watch above via Fox News.

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