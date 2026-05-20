Trump Ropes ‘Jesus Christ’ Into Rigged Election Claim in New Rant

President Donald Trump enlisted Jesus Christ in a new rant falsely claiming the election he lost was “rigged,” this time insisting he actually should have won California.

Last month, Trump angered many in his own base with a now-deleted post depicting himself as Jesus — which he claimed he thought carried medical connotations rather than messianic ones.

But now he’s depicting the iconic Savior as a divine election official. The president spoke to reporters at Joint Base Andrews as he departed to deliver the commencement address at the Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut on Wednesday morning.

When a reporter asked the president about Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt (R), Trump launched into a riff that included the claim, “If we had Jesus Christ come down and count the votes, I would’ve won California”:

REPORTER: Spencer Pratt–. Do you see yourself in him at all? A former reality TV star? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: No, I’d like to see him do well. He’s a character. I don’t know. I don’t him. I assume he probably supports me. Does he support me? REPORTER: I think so. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I think so, yeah, I heard he does. I heard that he’s a big MAGA person. He’s doing well. I don’t know. You have a rigged vote out there. That’s the problem. The votes are rigged. You have really rigged votes in California. You have all the mail-in ballots, everything else. Very hard to win because the elections are very dishonest. If we had Jesus Christ come down and count the votes, I would have won California, because I do great with Hispanics. But it’s a rigged vote. They sent out 38 million votes. Nobody knows where they’re going. Of course, the Democrats do, I guess. Disproportionately, Democrats get many more votes. Some get eight votes. They get eight cards. And Republicans have to call in, where’s my card? It’s a rigged system. One of the most — not the worst. I’ll give you a list. Maybe I’ll do my list. But California is one of the most dishonest states for voting.

Watch above via White House Press Pool.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!