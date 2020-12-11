CNN’s John Berman Checkmates Members Who Signed Texas Letter: Why Haven’t They Resigned if They Won ‘Fraudulent Election?’

CNN anchor John Berman posed a devastating question, asking why Republican members of Congress who signed on to support an effort to overturn elections in their own states haven’t resigned, or refused to serve, until that effort is settled.

On Friday morning’s edition of New Day, Berman lit into a specific subset of the more than 100 GOP House members who signed on to an amicus brief supporting a Texas lawsuit that seeks to overturn election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

This morning the president of the United States is trying to overturn the election in public, the election he lost by more than 7 million votes. He has signed on to a suit from the Texas attorney general to the Supreme Court asking them to throw out millions of ballots in four swing states. The president is literally and openly trying to undermine democracy before our eyes.

Now you might be used to hearing It, but it’s still shocking and historic. What’s even more surprising this morning, though, is that 106 members of Congress have signed on in support. 106 members who, let’s be clear, know better. They do. Of course they do.

Take the members who signed on from Pennsylvania. Three of them had served in the Pennsylvania legislature, where they took an oath, quote, ‘I do solemnly swear that I will support, obey, and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of this commonwealth and that I will discharge the duties of my office with fidelity.’

With fidelity. Fidelity to whom, you might ask. I promise it wasn’t fidelity to Texas. That’s not part of the job. They know that. They know better. Of course they do.

Now how do I know that? There are 16 members who signed on from the four states under attack. Sixteen members who say the ballots from their states should be thrown out. Surely, then, these 16 members have all tendered their resignations from Congress, or have agreed not to serve in Congress until the matter is resolved. Why? Because they were on the same ballot! How could they live with themselves staying in Congress when they feel so passionately that they won a fraudulent election?

So how many of them have stepped aside? Zero. Because they know better, of course they do. They’re playing this dangerous game with democracy. Your vote, your franchise, and they know it. As columnist Thomas Friedman told Wolf yesterday, is it worth sacrificing everything for this? I mean seriously, just for free parking at National Airport?