JUST IN: More Than 100 GOP House Members Sign Amicus Brief Backing Texas Effort to Overturn Biden Victory in Supreme Court

More than 100 Republican members of the House have signed an amicus brief that supports the effort in Texas to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory in the Supreme Court.

The Texas suit claims that Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin all illegally changed election guidelines, ultimately leading to widespread voter fraud, and requests that the Supreme Court overturn the results in those states.

“As members of the federal legislature, Amici seek to protect the constitutional role of state legislatures in establishing the manner by which Presidential Electors are appointed to ensure the Electoral College selects the candidate for President of the United States that was chosen by counting only lawful votes,” the brief states, adding, “This brief presents [our] concern as Members of Congress, shared by untold millions of their constituents, that the unconstitutional irregularities involved in the 2020 presidential election cast doubt upon its outcome and the integrity of the American system of elections.”

The Hill’s John Kruzel shared the full list of the 106 Republican House Members in a Twitter post:

Among those who signed are Representatives Mike Johnson (LA), Jim Jordan (OH), Dan Crenshaw (TX), Jeff Duncan, Matt Gaetz (FL), and Louie Gohmert (TX).

This story is developing.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]