CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Asks Dem Mikie Sherrill ‘Does it Concern You’ Biden Docs Were Found Before Midterms But Just Revealed

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Democratic New Jersey Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill if she’s “concerned” by the fact that documents with classified markings were discovered in a private office of President Joe Biden’s before the midterms, but the news is only now being made public.

News broke Monday that President Biden’s lawyers discovered a small number of documents — from his time as VP — bearing classified marking while clearing out a private office last fall and immediately reported and returned the documents to the federal government.

The Biden matter has drawn direct comparisons — particularly among conservatives — with the investigation that exploded onto the national radar with the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home. Others have raised concerns about the gap between the discovery and the public revelation of it.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Collins asked Sherrill about the gap, and the congresswoman said she is concerned, but pointed out the differences between the two presidents’ handling of the issue and expressed confidence Biden has handled the matter completely and correctly:

KAITLAN COLLINS: You for being here this morning. I think one big question that obviously lawmakers are facing here is what’s your concern when it comes to these documents that President Biden is now weighing in on? REP. MIKIE SHERRILL: Well, certainly any time you see classified documents not being handled correctly, it’s a huge concern, especially for someone like myself with a background in national security. And I think we need to take a strong look at some of the protocols about how these documents are being tracked, and how it wasn’t realized for so long that these documents were not being, you know, were not in the places where they should have been, under secure location. That said, I do have to agree that this seems to have been handled completely differently than the hoarding of documents, the refusal by President Trump and his team to allow investigators in to turn over those documents immediately, to have a discussion about where documents might be. So it does seem like an unfortunate breach has occurred, which we need to look into. However, it does also seem as if this was something that President Biden and his team worked very hard to remedy right away. KAITLAN COLLINS: Does it concern you that this happened, though, the day before the midterm elections? That’s when these documents were found and we’re just now finding out about it? REP. MIKIE SHERRILL: It does. I’d have to look as to when they were discovered and why we’re just finding out now. That does concern me. This has to be a very transparent process to ensure, again, that we’re handling the classified secrets of this country very, very carefully. But I do sense that everything that, that he suspects might be classified has been turned over immediately, that they’re working closely to make sure they’re following now the rules and protocols, which does stand in stark contrast to everything we’ve seen from Trump, who in fact, seemed to be hoarding documents purposefully. And then as he was being asked about that, trying to, you know, refusing to turn those over, refusing to make sure that those documents were secured. KAITLAN COLLINS: Yeah, He fought the federal government for over a year, trying to get those back.

The discovery was actually made on November 2, six days after the midterm elections.

When reached for comment, White House spokesman for oversight and investigations, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to WH Counsel’s Office Ian Sams told Mediaite “This is an ongoing process under review by DOJ, so we are going to be limited in what we can say at this time. But we are committed to doing this the right way, and we will provide further details when and as appropriate.”

The Justice Department similarly kept the Trump matter under wraps until Trump himself revealed his Mar-a-Lago resort home was in the process of being raided by the FBI.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

