‘Malarkey!’ Joe Scarborough Does Extended Comedy Bit Defending Biden And Torching Trump Over Classified Docs

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough did an extended comedy bit mocking comparisons between President Joe Biden’s self-reported and immediately-returned classified documents and the criminal probe into President Donald Trump over classified docs.

News broke Monday that President Biden’s lawyers discovered a small number of documents — from his time as VP — bearing classified marking while clearing out a private office last fall and immediately reported and returned the documents to the federal government.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, the host mocked those comparing the Biden matter with the investigation that exploded onto the national radar with the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home.

With the help of co-hosts Jonathan Lemire and Willie Geist, he used a question-and-answer bit to tick through the differences as co-host Mika Brzezinski verbally rolled her eyes.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Okay, so on these docs, I mean, it’s the same thing, right? Because Trump had docs. Biden has, Trump. First question…

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Biden’s vice-president.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: So did Joe Biden’s lawyers lie to the FBI and the DOJ about actually having all the documents returned to them? Did he do that?

JONATHAN LEMIRE: No, they did not. As soon as they discovered that there were these documents in this think tank associated with Joe Biden, they then notified the federal government.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: But but but but the DOJ, obviously, just like in the Trump case. So they had to go into long, drawn-out negotiations, right? To try to get these Biden documents back like they did the Trunk, a long drawn out negotiations over months. They had to do that, right?

JONATHAN LEMIRE: Actually, Joe, no, they didn’t. The Biden team turned over the documents the very next day after they discovered them.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Okay. But the Biden team, though, before they turned it over, just like the Trump team, because I’m sure it’s the same thing.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Oh God…

JOE SCARBOROUGH: This is the same thing between both of them. I’m sure the Biden team in between that time, when they turned it back, Biden had them go in, to the warehouses, and remove, in the rooms, remove documents. Right? Get them out of there after they were notified by the DOJ, to hide them somewhere?

JONATHAN LEMIRE: Now, President Biden has said that he first learned that these documents even existed and were in his materials when his lawyers discovered them in November. There was no effort to hide them, they turned them over.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Okay, ok, ok, but still. Hold on, though. Okay. Okay. So fine. But it’s still the same thing because we all know we’ve all read their stories when Biden was vice president. He would often tear up government documents, flush things down the toilet–.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Eat them!

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Biden all, eat them, flush him down the toilet. He Biden did that just like Trump, right? This is the same thing, really. And the libs just can’t admit it’s the same thing, right? He because he tore up a lot of government documents?

JONATHAN LEMIRE: He was known for saying malarkey a lot. No, he didn’t. He didn’t. He’s not known to tear up documents or eating them. And his White House has pledged full cooperation with the investigation.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Okay.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: I’m confused, Willy. I’m genuinely confused here. I mean, so I’m looking around the way I am. I’m confused. I mean, this doesn’t sound anything like–.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Willy wants no part of this and I agree.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: No, it doesn’t sound anything like it. But yet I’m reading on the Twitter machine that it’s just alike, but there doesn’t seem to be any similarities. This has to be the Libs trying to pull some, something over on us.

WILLIE GEIST: First of all, those were leading questions all, your Honor, and I’d like them stricken from the record if possible.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: So noted, duly noted.

WILLIE GEIST: No. By the way, also there was no FBI search warrant that had to be exercised, executed at the residence of the president.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Or a raid.

WILLIE GEIST: Former president. Right. They did not have to take a year and a half. The National Archives asking at first politely, and then threatening, the FBI, to get those documents back. They didn’t go, the National Archives didn’t receive those documents and then realize that they only had a fraction of them left so that the FBI then had to go execute a search warrant to get the rest of them. None of that happened in this case. Taking classified documents is a very serious matter. We’re not saying it’s not, of course it is…

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Yest is, no, very…

JONATHAN LEMIRE: But there’s no comparison here.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: All right. So this is what the kids would call false equivalency, or what Aristotle in many of his writings would call malarkey. And I agree.