CNN’s Karen Finney Confronts CNN’s Scott Jennings To His Face For Calling VP Kamala Harris ‘A Liar’ Over ‘Horrors of Slavery’

CNN analyst Karen Finney confronted Republican CNN analyst Scott Jennings to his face for “calling Vice President Kamala Harris a liar” about the “very personal story” of the horrors of slavery.

Jennings attacked VP Harris during last week’s edition of CNN’s State of the Union over the Florida curriculum on Black history that includes teaching that “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

He accused the VP of lying, but in the interim, three Black Republicans have weighed in publicly to agree with her and denounce the teaching.

Former congressman and Republican candidate for president Will Hurd told CNN “Slavery was not a jobs program!” and ripped Ron DeSantis for defending it, while Sen. Tim Scott and Rep. Byron Donalds also criticized the standard

On Sunday morning’s edition of CNN’s State of the Union, Finney weighed in at the end of a segment about President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden publicly recognizing Navy Roberts — Hunter Biden’s child outside of marriage — as his 7th grandchild for the first time, and used the opportunity to confront Jennings over the issue:

KASIE HUNT: 30 seconds, Karen. KAREN FINNEY: I think is far more appalling to see Republicans this week starting with you, Scott, calling the vice president of the United States a liar when it comes to the very real personal story. I don’t need, you know, some academic to tell me about the horrors of slavery. It’s in my own family. I know from my own family stories. You now have Black conservatives who agree with her. Are they liars, too? I think that conversation is far more troubling than an addict and a bad family situation. KASIE HUNT: Let me put a pause on this and that’s where we’re going to go to break. MARC SHORT: It’s a nice attempt to pivot, but it’s not about Biden’s addiction. This is about Joe Biden not recognizing his granddaughter for four years. The statement might be well-worded, but it’s inexcusable to give four years to acknowledge that child of God. Who was conceived regardless of the circumstances, that conception. It’s a child of God. You wouldn’t recognize it for you. KAREN FINNEY: I understand why you would rather talk about that than talk about the fact that your party is demonizing people who want to tell the truth about racism while you’re trying to reach out to African-Americans. KASIE HUNT: We’re going to keep this we’re going to keep this conversation focused in on what is. And we’ve got a lot more to talk about. And we’ll be right back.

