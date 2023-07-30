‘Let’s Keep This Respectful!’ CNN Anchor Warns Analyst Saying ‘Scumbag’ In Fracas Over Biden 7th Grandchild

CNN anchor Kasie Hunt warned Republican CNN analyst Scott Jennings to “keep this respectful” when Jennings used the word “scumbag” in a discussion of President Joe Biden publicly acknowledging his 7th grandchild Navy Roberts.

After waiting for contentious disputes between his son and Lunden Roberts to be settled, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden publicly recognized Navy Roberts — Hunter Biden’s child outside of marriage — as his 7th grandchild for the first time by issuing a statement to People Magazine this week.

On Sunday morning’s edition of CNN’s State of the Union, former Biden senior aide Michael LaRosa denounced Republicans for “weaponizing” the situation, and things got heated when Jennings called Hunter Biden a “scumbag” and tore into the president, which is when Hunt stepped in:

KASIE HUNT: Why now for the Bidens? And honestly, why did it take them so long?

MICHAEL LAROSA: Well, two things. First of all, I respect you as a journalist for having to ask the question, but it is a very gross and uncomfortable subject to talk about as it is.

KASIE HUNT: Well, let’s not call a little girl gross.

MICHAEL LAROSA: No, no, no, no, no, no. I’m talking about the inter sanctum of a family and the privacy of what goes on in a family. And you’re right. That little girl, she should not be weaponized by the Republicans who are down there in Arkansas with conservative lawyers and conservative PR people and posting on their Instagram. They shouldn’t be weaponizing her. And everybody is welcome to make their own personal judgments on the Biden. But it is it is frankly, they are family. They are family. A real family with real feelings, with real struggles and challenges. Like every family. And I guarantee you that the more that the Republicans make this an issue, it will not work. Voters appreciate, voters relate to having struggles in their own families. They root for people with vulnerabilities. They root for people who understand and relate to them. And, you know, ultimately, the Bidens are real family, just like everyone else.

KASIE HUNT: Sure. But Scott Jennings, the president has made being a family man a central part of his political identity.

SCOTT JENNINGS: It’s not Republicans, with all due respect, who made Hunter Biden into a complete scumbag on this and other issues, ignoring his own daughter. For four years and the president United States hanging up a stocking for the dog? And not for his seventh grandchild?

KASIE HUNT: Look, we cannot we can also have, we can also have sympathy for people who are struggling with addiction. Let’s keep this conversation respectful!

SCOTT JENNINGS: I listen. I totally agree. And you know where I’m from. A lot of families deal with addiction and you know who ends up picking up the pieces? The grandparents. And in this case, the grandparents would not acknowledge this little girl. It is offensive. But the bottom line is…

KASIE HUNT: But they have now.

SCOTT JENNINGS: Whole, oh, what a hero! The polling must have been brutal! Just must have been brutal!

MICHAEL LAROSA: No one’s ever questioned the heart and integrity of Joe Biden as a family man and as a human being, and the pain and suffering and loss that that man has been through, including the struggles he deals with.