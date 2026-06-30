Vice President JD Vance claimed birthright citizenship is “hanging by a thread” and could still be reversed despite the Supreme Court ruling against President Donald Trump earlier in the day.

Vance joined Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on The Ingraham Angle and told viewers there is an opportunity to “reverse” the Supreme Court’s decision, which struck down an executive order from the president.

In the 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court upheld birthright citizenship, which guarantees citizenship for anyone “born or naturalized” in the United States.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote a dissent arguing that Trump’s executive order violated a federal law, but not the Constitution.

“In my view, the Executive Order does not violate the Fourteenth Amendment. But the Order does contravene a federal statute, 8 U. S. C. §1401(a). Congress could—consistent with the Fourteenth Amendment—amend §1401(a) or otherwise enact new legislation establishing exceptions to birthright citizenship for children born to foreign citizens unlawfully or temporarily in the country. But Congress has not yet done so,” he wrote.

Trump also urged Congress to act on the matter.

“The Supreme Court upheld Birthright Citizenship, which is too bad for our Country, but we can easily make it up in Congress through Legislation, with the support of the President, that has now been determined during this process. No long and unwieldy Constitutional Amendment is necessary! Congress should start TODAY to work on ending expensive and unfair to our Country, Birthright Citizenship. They will have my Complete and Total Support!” he wrote on Truth Social.

Vance argued that the closeness of the “preposterous” and “disappointing” decision from the Supreme Court shows the law is “hanging by a thread.”

He said:

One of the things we’re going to have to do is just continue to enforce the border, Laura. This was a very disappointing ruling. Of course, we respect it but we also think it was a major, major mistake as Justices [Samuel] Alito and [Clarence] Thomas pointed out. One of the things it might invite, Laura, is, quite literally, people come here on a vacation, give birth, and then the child and family have the full benefits of American citizenship. It suggests why the Supreme Court should have went the other way. I know a lot of conservatives, Laura, certainly the people that I’m talking to, are extremely disappointed. I do think there is a big silver lining here and that’s the simple fact that a lot of legal experts expected this case to go in the wrong direction by 7-2 or even 8-1. The fact that this case was a 5-4 decision effectively means that the concept of birth right citizenship, which is an absurdity to the 14th amendment, that concept is hanging by a thread.

Watch above via Fox News.

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