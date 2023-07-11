Comer Taunted MSNBC For ‘Making Fun of Me’ About Whistleblower Days Before Bombshell Indictment: ‘They Should Feel Like Fools’

Kentucky Republican Congressman and Chairman of the House Oversight Committee James Comer lashed out at MSNBC for “making fun of me” about a missing whistleblower just days before the man was charged as a spy for China, saying they ought to feel like “fools.”

News broke Monday that think tank honcho Gal Luft — a key witness for Comer’s investigations into President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, and others — was indicted for, among other things, acting as an unregistered agent for China.

On Thursday night’s edition of Newsmax TV’s Rob Schmitt Tonight, on the verge of that indictment, Comer lashed out in a manner that turned out to be whatever the opposite of prescient is, extolling Luft’s credibility and taunting his critics on MSNBC as “fools”:

ROB SCHMITT: Congressman James Comer joins me now. Sir, good to have you back on. Tell us about this man. The Post describes him as well-connected in intelligence circles in Washington, D.C., where he ran a think tank, the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, with former CIA Director James Woolsey and former national security adviser Robert McFarlane as advisors. That’s who this man is. He’s not just some weird guy that popped up out of nowhere. REP. COMER: No, he’s very credible, and the people on MSNBC who made fun of me when I said we had an informant that was missing. They should feel like fools right now. And this is their worst nightmare because, again, this is a credible witness that the FBI flew all the way to Brussels to interview and sent several agents to interview. This is someone that knew about CFC in detail long before the laptop ever became public. So we feel that this is a very credible witness. We feel that this is someone that we need to talk to in our investigation, someone we will communicate with in our investigation. We’re going to request the notes from the FBI meeting from the FBI. That is forthcoming. We want to know why the FBI has never made public this interview.

Watch above via Newsmax TV’s Rob Schmitt Tonight.

