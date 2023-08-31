Controversial YouTube Mom Ruby Franke and Business Partner Arrested After Malnourished Child’s Escape from Utah Home

Ruby Franke, a prominent YouTuber, was arrested Wednesday after one of her six children escaped from a Utah home and pleaded with a neighbor for food and water.

Franke along with her husband Kevin Franke and their six children became popular on YouTube for their family vlogs and parenting advice. They amassed 2.5 million subscribers before the entire channel was taken off the site in 2022.

Franke drew stark criticism for some aspects of her strict parenting. In July, a clip from an old vlog resurfaced where Ruby told her YouTube audience that her 6-year-old daughter had failed to make her own lunch for school and would have to “go hungry.”

According to FOX 13 News Utah, on Wednesday, one of Franke’s children allegedly fled from a Utah home through a window and proceeded to a neighbor’s house where they asked the homeowner for a meal. The neighbor noticed that the child had duct tape on their ankles and wrists, showed signs of having been tied up, and looked malnourished.

The home where the child fled is owned by Franke’s business partner Jodi Hildebrandt. Franke and Hildebrandt host a podcast together and own a company, ConneXions, which aims to help people “create joy in your life and relationships.”

Franke and Hildebrandt were both arrested on Wednesday with charges of child abuse. Franke’s child was taken to the hospital and the rest of her children are under the care of child and family services.

Franke is currently being held without bond.

The couple’s oldest daughter, 20-year-old Shari Franke, shared her reaction to her mother’s arrest on Instagram. Shari has publicly confirmed that she no longer has contact with her parents due to their extreme beliefs.

“Today has been a big day. Me and my family are so glad justice is being served. We’ve been trying to tell the police and CPS for years about this, and so glad they finally decided to step up,” she wrote.



