Country Music Star Trace Adkins Tells Bill Maher ‘I Ain’t Asking Forgiveness for Sh*t’ Over His Support of Trump

Country singer Trace Adkins did not back down from his support of former President Donald Trump during a recent interview with Bill Maher.

Adkins appeared as a guest on a recent episode of Real Time with Bill Maher to discuss the premiere of his new show on FOX titled Monarch.

Joining alongside Adkins on the show was journalist Julia Ioffe and writer Jon Meacham.

As the conversation eventually turned to politics, Adkins took center stage as he has been a long time supporter of Trump, having also appeared on Celebrity Apprentice twice.

At one point, Maher argued that America shouldn’t be about taking sides but rather having two different opinions coexist.

Meacham agreed but said both sides need to accept the rule of law, launching the conversation toward Trump and Republicans.

“I think when you launch an attack on the Capitol. And you undermine the one thing we’ve got that enables this other experiment to go on and I’m not saying the other side’s perfect. But I think a lot of Republicans, see if you agree with this, I think a lot of Republicans who don’t like Trump want forgiveness, but they don’t wanna repent,” Meacham said.

“Yeah. Well, we don’t have to answer that,” Maher said turning to Adkins.

“I ain’t asking forgiveness for shit,” Adkins clarified immediately as the audience burst into laughter and applause.

“Right and you shouldn’t have to. You didn’t do anything,” Maher agreed.

“It’s not personal — it’s policy,” Adkins replied.

Earlier in the show, Adkins had faced many inquiries about his political stance and support of Trump. Maher even jokingly asked him “Who won the last election?”

