Steve Bannon Claims Biden’s Cancer Cure Initiative Is Covering for Scheme to Replace People with ‘Human 2.0’

The human race could soon be replaced with “Human 2.0,” Steve Bannon declared last week at a Turning Point USA conference, promoting a bizarre conspiracy theory about President Joe Biden’s initiative to fight cancer.

Video of Bannon discussing this “great replacement theory” was flagged by Media Matters on social media on Monday. Bannon spoke at Turning Point USA’s “Defeating the Great Reset” conference. Alex Jones was among other speakers.

“This is the biggest inflection point in human history,” Bannon said. “In the lived experience of half of this room, or maybe more, we’re going to get to a point where you’re going to have Human 2.0. Right? They’re telling you that. They’re funding that. This is not science fiction, this is fact.”

Bannon claimed “they” want to be “immortal” and could be working on this covert “Human 2.0” mission under the guise of doing good.

“They talk about they’re going to save kids, and they’re going to do this — that’s all crap. They want to be immortal. Right? And they also say there’s too many people, the carrying capacity of this planet– there’s too many people,” Bannon argued.

The true “great replacement theory,” he added, is the replacement of Homo sapiens.

“You know, they’re all over Tucker [Carlson] and the great replacement theory and about the thing. Hey, the great replacement theory is Homo sapiens. That’s what they’re trying to replace,” Bannon said.

The former Donald Trump advisor said one initiative that could be covering for this is Cancer Moonshot, Biden’s program to cure cancer.

“Of course you haven’t heard about it. They don’t want to talk about it,” Bannon told the crowd. “They’re just going to do it. And they’re going to call it the Cancer Moonshot. This is what we have to stop.”

Biden spoke about the Cancer Moonshot initiative last week at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, Massachusetts.

“Cancer does not discriminate red and blue; it doesn’t care if you’re a Republican or a Democrat,” the president said. “Beating cancer is something we can do together.”

